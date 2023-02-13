Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 689,200 shares, a drop of 47.4% from the January 15th total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,522,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 190,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 123.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 12,045 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund by 6.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,169,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,993,000 after purchasing an additional 697,937 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.03. 2,544,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,368,809. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund has a one year low of $69.09 and a one year high of $82.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were given a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund’s previous dividend of $0.15.

