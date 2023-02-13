Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Short Interest Up 15.9% in January

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the January 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Approximately 7.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 687,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at Vapotherm

In other news, SVP Brian Lawrence acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,481. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director James W. Liken acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lawrence acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $133,000.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 235,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,481. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 745,423 shares of company stock worth $634,560. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vapotherm

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% in the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 403.5% in the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,176 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm in the second quarter worth $379,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 485,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 133,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

Vapotherm Stock Down 1.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NYSE:VAPO traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.94. The company had a trading volume of 165,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.13. Vapotherm has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $16.39.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vapotherm to $1.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Vapotherm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.