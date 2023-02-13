Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $1.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.

Vapotherm Price Performance

VAPO opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,040.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 745,423 shares of company stock valued at $634,560. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vapotherm

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAPO. Crow s Nest Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Vapotherm by 180.1% during the first quarter. Crow s Nest Holdings LP now owns 1,544,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,473,000 after buying an additional 993,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 1,598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 985,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 927,944 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vapotherm by 403.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 933,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 748,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter valued at about $379,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 14.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 963,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 122,374 shares in the last quarter. 59.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.