Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) PT Lowered to $1.00

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Piper Sandler to $1.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s current price.
Vapotherm Price Performance
VAPO opened at $0.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of -1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director James W. Liken purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,327.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director James W. Liken acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 229,378 shares in the company, valued at $174,327.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Army acquired 425,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,040.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 745,423 shares of company stock valued at $634,560. Corporate insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Vapotherm
Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.
