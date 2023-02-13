VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2023

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEONGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.82. VEON shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,118,085 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

VEON Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

VEON’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VEON

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VEON

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.