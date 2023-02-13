VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Up to $0.79

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.79, but opened at $0.82. VEON shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 1,118,085 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.46.

VEON’s stock is scheduled to reverse split on Monday, March 6th. The 1-25 reverse split was announced on Monday, March 6th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, March 6th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VEON during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in VEON by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in VEON during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

