Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Increased by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 963,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 194,822 shares during the period. Verint Systems makes up 3.2% of Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 1.48% of Verint Systems worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 554.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,255,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,190 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,821,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,314,000 after acquiring an additional 521,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,333,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,475,000 after acquiring an additional 507,146 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $16,514,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,066,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,644,000 after acquiring an additional 267,386 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verint Systems news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total value of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,598,493.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 5,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $220,815.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,598,493.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 8,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $287,972.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,074.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,685 shares of company stock valued at $644,154 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT opened at $38.15 on Monday. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $225.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.43 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on VRNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $75.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Verint Systems to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.89.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.