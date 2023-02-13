Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ opened at $40.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $168.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.03. Verizon Communications has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.58%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its position in Verizon Communications by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 273.5% during the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in Verizon Communications by 41.0% during the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Verizon Communications by 111.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 60.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

