Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Upgraded to Outperform by Royal Bank of Canada

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $11.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 46.08% from the stock’s current price.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRCA opened at $7.53 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.39. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.77 and a 1-year high of $9.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $309.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional Trading of Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRCA. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 685.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 193.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 20,948 shares during the last quarter. 24.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

Further Reading

