Vertcoin Trading 2% Lower This Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000779 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $11.19 million and $42,989.36 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,749.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00428948 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00015279 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.98 or 0.00096484 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $159.36 or 0.00732726 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $122.54 or 0.00563433 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004598 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,099,860 coins. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

