Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives $169.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $169.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VWDRY. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 142.00 to 151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. AlphaValue cut Vestas Wind Systems A/S to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vestas Wind Systems A/S from 205.00 to 200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S Stock Performance

VWDRY opened at $10.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $12.00.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment contains sale of onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, and development sites. The Service segment offers service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

