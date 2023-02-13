Vincent M. Senia Sells 7,000 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Stock

Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) EVP Vincent M. Senia sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.79, for a total transaction of $698,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,295,673.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

SIGI traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.90. 284,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,489. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $103.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.46. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Selective Insurance Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 750,815 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,530,000 after buying an additional 380,443 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,934 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

