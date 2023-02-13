Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Virgin Money UK Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40.

Get Virgin Money UK alerts:

About Virgin Money UK

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings and current accounts, mortgages, credit cards, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset and invoice finance services; risk management; international trade services; and home, car, and life and critical illness insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.