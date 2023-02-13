Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in January

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 26.1% from the January 15th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Virgin Money UK Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CBBYF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.40. Virgin Money UK has a 1-year low of $2.40 and a 1-year high of $2.40.
About Virgin Money UK
