Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 81,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 670,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Virgin Orbit alerts:

Virgin Orbit Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit

Virgin Orbit Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit during the first quarter worth $76,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virgin Orbit in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Virgin Orbit by 5,578.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Orbit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 11.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Orbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Orbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.