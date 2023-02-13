Virgin Orbit (NASDAQ:VORB) Trading Down 3%

Shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB – Get Rating) fell 3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.58 and last traded at $1.60. 81,762 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 670,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Virgin Orbit to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
Virgin Orbit Trading Down 3.3 %
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.83.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virgin Orbit
Virgin Orbit Company Profile
Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc, a vertically integrated aerospace company, designs and develops commercial space orbital air pad launch solutions for small satellites across government, research, and education industries. It offers launch services for national security and defense; rideshare satellite launch services; civil spaceports; and space solutions.
