Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Holdings Lifted by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,511 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Ycg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. NBW Capital LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.4% during the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 17,535 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 0.3% during the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 544,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $107,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of V traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $228.11. 1,090,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,831,262. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $217.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.39. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $234.30. The stock has a market cap of $429.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.17. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 145,545 shares of company stock worth $23,379,061. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.11.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.