Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 34.5% from the January 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 531.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new stake in Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the period.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of IHD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.72. 85,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,794. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

