Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD) Short Interest Up 264.9% in January

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund (NYSE:IGD – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, an increase of 264.9% from the January 15th total of 24,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 264,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGD. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 220,361 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 293,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,458 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.6 %

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,422. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.35. Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $6.03.

Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Voya Global Equity Dividend and Premium Opportunity Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

Voya Global Equity Dividend & Premium Opportunity Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide a high level of income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

