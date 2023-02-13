Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, an increase of 237.9% from the January 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 41,357 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 190,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 39,126 shares during the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 1st quarter worth $374,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000.

Get Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund alerts:

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IDE stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $9.85. 22,593 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,089. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.55.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Dividend Announcement

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

(Get Rating)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Infrastructure Industrials and Materials Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.