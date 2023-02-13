VVS Finance (VVS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $832,701.09

VVS Finance (VVS) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. During the last seven days, VVS Finance has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. VVS Finance has a total market cap of $126.73 million and $832,701.09 worth of VVS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VVS Finance token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VVS Finance Token Profile

VVS Finance’s launch date was November 9th, 2021. VVS Finance’s total supply is 70,169,569,481,021 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,870,058,343,848 tokens. VVS Finance’s official Twitter account is @vvs_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. VVS Finance’s official website is vvs.finance.

VVS Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on the Cronos blockchain, VVS Finance leverages proven and audited protocols. It stands out with a comprehensive and rewarding incentive program, powered by its governance token with the ticker of VVS.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VVS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VVS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VVS Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

