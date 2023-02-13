W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Holdings Cut by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. cut its position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,020,722 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 155,011 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley comprises 9.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $130,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 121,876 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after buying an additional 73,491 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 152,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,866,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 921,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,504,000 after buying an additional 10,487 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 177.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Insight Inv LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WRB. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Price Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock opened at $68.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $56.95 and a 12-month high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.66.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 18.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.08%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.