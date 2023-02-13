Walken Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $14.09 Million (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Walken token can currently be purchased for about $0.0521 or 0.00000239 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 7% higher against the US dollar. Walken has a total market cap of $14.09 million and approximately $2.41 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walken

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Walken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

