Warburg Research Analysts Give Cancom (ETR:COK) a €52.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($55.91) price objective on Cancom (ETR:COK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on COK. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €41.00 ($44.09) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €37.00 ($39.78) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of Cancom in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Cancom Stock Performance

ETR:COK opened at €32.60 ($35.05) on Thursday. Cancom has a 1 year low of €23.04 ($24.77) and a 1 year high of €62.88 ($67.61). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 28.35.

Cancom Company Profile

CANCOM SE, together with its subsidiaries, offers information technology (IT) infrastructure and services in Germany and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.

