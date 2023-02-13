WAXE (WAXE) Price Hits $70.24 on Exchanges

WAXE (WAXE) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. WAXE has a market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $240,996.48 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAXE coin can now be bought for about $70.24 or 0.00323157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WAXE has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.53 or 0.00426850 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,129.44 or 0.28275322 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000177 BTC.

WAXE Coin Profile

WAXE launched on September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WAXE is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WAXE using one of the exchanges listed above.

