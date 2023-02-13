WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $186,512.55

WaykiChain Governance Coin (WGRT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 13th. WaykiChain Governance Coin has a total market cap of $99.58 million and approximately $186,512.55 worth of WaykiChain Governance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WaykiChain Governance Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WaykiChain Governance Coin has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get WaykiChain Governance Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00422058 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,018.45 or 0.27957920 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Profile

WaykiChain Governance Coin’s launch date was October 1st, 2019. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins. WaykiChain Governance Coin’s official Twitter account is @wayki_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WaykiChain Governance Coin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WaykiChain Governance Coin is www.waykichain.com.

WaykiChain Governance Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The WaykiChain is focused on developing its own technology, bottom public chain layer and as well corresponding to that an ecosystem that will foster technology research and development, as well as project operation. WGRT is the governance coin supported by WaykiChain's decentralized lending platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain Governance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WaykiChain Governance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain Governance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain Governance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.