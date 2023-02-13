Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Wealth Minerals Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.33 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.
