Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF) Short Interest Down 50.8% in January

Wealth Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WMLLF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, a drop of 50.8% from the January 15th total of 109,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wealth Minerals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WMLLF opened at $0.33 on Monday. Wealth Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.24.

Get Wealth Minerals alerts:

About Wealth Minerals

(Get Rating)

See Also

Wealth Minerals Ltd. is a junior mineral resource exploration company, which focuses on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties primarily prospective for lithium, precious metals and copper. It holds interest in Atacama Salar, Ollague, Valsequillo, Coronado and Kootenay projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Wealth Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wealth Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.