Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ConocoPhillips (COP)

2/3/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $145.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2023 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $148.00 to $151.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

1/26/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $150.00 to $135.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $151.00 to $160.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/19/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $155.00 to $148.00.

1/17/2023 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $145.00.

1/12/2023 – ConocoPhillips was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating.

1/10/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $154.00 to $156.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – ConocoPhillips had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

12/19/2022 – ConocoPhillips had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $155.00 to $157.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of COP stock traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.10. 577,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,936,773. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.13. The firm has a market cap of $140.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.36. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $19.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.06%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 53.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,338,622 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $751,035,000 after buying an additional 2,555,634 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,053,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472,255 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 6,475.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,375,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after buying an additional 2,339,100 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

