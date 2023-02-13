Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina (NASDAQ: ILMN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $303.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $249.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $235.00.
- 2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $230.00.
- 1/27/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00.
- 1/25/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 1/17/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 1/10/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $210.00.
- 1/10/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $296.00.
- 1/4/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.
- 12/20/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.
Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, reaching $201.13. 159,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,160. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.
Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.
