Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Illumina (ILMN)

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $150.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $290.00 price target on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $284.00 to $303.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $249.00 to $250.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $300.00 to $271.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $285.00 to $235.00.

2/8/2023 – Illumina had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $210.00 to $230.00.

1/27/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $300.00 to $290.00.

1/25/2023 – Illumina was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/17/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $330.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $220.00 to $210.00.

1/10/2023 – Illumina had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $350.00 to $296.00.

1/4/2023 – Illumina is now covered by analysts at Scotiabank. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $216.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2022 – Illumina was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating.

Shares of Illumina stock traded up $4.55 on Monday, reaching $201.13. 159,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,293,160. Illumina, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $371.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average of $209.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -7.18, a PEG ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.11). Illumina had a negative net margin of 96.12% and a positive return on equity of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,909,471.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $179,051.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $102,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,909,471.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $493,441. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Illumina by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

