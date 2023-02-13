Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Plains All American Pipeline (PAA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE: PAA):

2/10/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/9/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $20.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/7/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $14.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

2/1/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $15.00 to $17.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2023 – Plains All American Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/20/2022 – Plains All American Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.0 %

PAA stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.86. 1,346,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,641,947. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.70. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $9.10 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Get Plains All American Pipeline LP alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.32%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.92%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline during the second quarter worth $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plains All American Pipeline in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.