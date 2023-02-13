Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 2/10/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $117.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $128.00.
- 2/1/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/26/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 1/18/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 1/4/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00.
- 1/3/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.
- 12/15/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Wynn Resorts Price Performance
NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.20. 695,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.00.
Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,831,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,375,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wynn Resorts (WYNN)
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- Bullish Sentiment Builds In Mullen Automotive
Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.