Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ: WYNN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/10/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $117.00 to $138.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $97.00 to $115.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/9/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $106.00 to $128.00.

2/1/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/26/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $101.00 to $125.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2023 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $85.00 to $90.00.

1/3/2023 – Wynn Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $74.00.

12/15/2022 – Wynn Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $75.00 to $97.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Wynn Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ WYNN traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.20. 695,778 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.60. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The casino operator reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Wynn Resorts

In related news, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,246,184.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 5,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $477,390.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,618.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig Scott Billings sold 10,310 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,055,228.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,206 shares in the company, valued at $27,246,184.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Wynn Resorts by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 542,150 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,173,000 after acquiring an additional 430,030 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,471,000. Natixis raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 460.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 419,070 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $23,881,000 after acquiring an additional 344,295 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,831,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,375,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, Wynn Interactive and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P.

Featured Stories

