Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE: IPG) recently:

2/10/2023 – Interpublic Group of Companies was downgraded by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $37.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $36.00.

2/9/2023 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $43.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/6/2023 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2023 – Interpublic Group of Companies was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $22.00.

12/19/2022 – Interpublic Group of Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

IPG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.54. The stock had a trading volume of 3,122,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,570. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $39.52.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 8.58%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is an increase from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 48.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 625,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,313 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 405.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,849,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,547 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 713,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,766,000 after purchasing an additional 20,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 159,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 18,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN), IPG DXTRA, and Corporate and Other.

