Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Gap Up to $22.56

Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.56, but opened at $23.31. Weibo shares last traded at $23.11, with a volume of 58,860 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on WB. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Weibo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Weibo from $37.00 to $32.60 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Weibo in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.14.

Weibo Stock Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weibo

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Weibo had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $453.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.31 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Weibo Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 67,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Weibo by 205.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 91,958 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 61,896 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Weibo by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 200,540 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,638,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,070,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,708,000 after buying an additional 139,050 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Weibo by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 805,808 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,638,000 after buying an additional 361,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.46% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Weibo Corp. engages in the creation, distribution, and discovery of Chinese-language content. It operates through the Advertising and Marketing Services, and Other Services segments. Its products and services include Self-Expression, such as Feed, Individual page, and Enterprise page; Social Products, such as Follow, Repost, Comment, Favorite, like, Mention, Messenger, and Group Chat; Discovery Products, such as Information Feed, Search, Object Page, Trends, and Discovery Channel; Notifications; Weibo Games; VIP Membership; and Weibo Apps.

Read More

