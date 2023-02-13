Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.04

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$11.04 and last traded at C$10.96, with a volume of 1394867 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Barclays set a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0483 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. This is a boost from Whitecap Resources’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 13.70%.

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.99, for a total value of C$1,298,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 581,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,806,188.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

