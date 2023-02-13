WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.25.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
TSE:WILD opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.56. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.
WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.
