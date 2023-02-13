WildBrain (TSE:WILD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of WildBrain (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$2.75 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$3.25.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

TSE:WILD opened at C$2.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$427.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.56. WildBrain has a 1 year low of C$1.84 and a 1 year high of C$3.79.

In other news, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. acquired 546,900 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,407,939.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,780,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$92,113,288.31. In other WildBrain news, Senior Officer Aaron Ames sold 200,098 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total transaction of C$513,491.49. Following the sale, the insider now owns 315,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$809,561.68. Also, insider Fine Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 546,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,407,939.36. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,780,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,113,288.31. Insiders acquired 867,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,416 in the last quarter.

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

