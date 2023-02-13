Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. Wilhelmina International has a 12 month low of $3.16 and a 12 month high of $5.83.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 16.08%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Wilhelmina International stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wilhelmina International, Inc. ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,234 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.20% of Wilhelmina International at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wilhelmina International, Inc engages in the business of fashion model management. It operates through the following divisions: Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management, Celebrity Management, and Licensing and Branding Associations. The Fashion Model and Social Media Influencer Management division focuses on providing fashion modeling talent and social media influencer services.

