Winmill & CO. Inc. Takes Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 43,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,000. AMN Healthcare Services comprises approximately 1.8% of Winmill & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 144.7% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 69,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 40,955 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 177.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,027,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 22.4% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 83,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,854,000 after purchasing an additional 15,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $94.10 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.58. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.04.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.76, for a total value of $443,150.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,279.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $109,518.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,976,034.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

