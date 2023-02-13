WINTON GROUP Ltd Acquires 20,784 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 53.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,645 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,784 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.19% of Grand Canyon Education worth $4,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

In other news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.00 and a 12-month high of $119.42.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

