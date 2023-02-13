WINTON GROUP Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 188,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372,212 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $3,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 144.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,032 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in TEGNA by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 127,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd increased its stake in TEGNA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 5,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,996,000 after purchasing an additional 811,961 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of TEGNA by 54.8% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 34,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of TEGNA by 33.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,942,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,710,000 after purchasing an additional 737,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Shares of TEGNA stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.92. 28,659 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,085. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.63. TEGNA Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $23.04.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

