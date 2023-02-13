WINTON GROUP Ltd Grows Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.23.

NYSE:MOH traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.77. 16,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 548,830. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $316.52 and its 200-day moving average is $329.64. The firm has a market cap of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total value of $848,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total transaction of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

