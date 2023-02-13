WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after buying an additional 847,329 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Moderna by 33.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 78,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,279,000 after buying an additional 19,772 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Moderna by 20.4% in the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 293,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,748,000 after purchasing an additional 49,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,139,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,713,000 after purchasing an additional 33,133 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRNA. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.23.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

Moderna Stock Down 1.0 %

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total transaction of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,788,258.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.25, for a total value of $1,842,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,327,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,788,258.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 814 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $141,473.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,225,161.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 489,899 shares of company stock valued at $89,819,886 in the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $167.51. 191,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,542,448. The firm has a market cap of $64.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.03 and a 1-year high of $217.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.