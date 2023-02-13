WINTON GROUP Ltd Increases Stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Rating) by 138.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,683 shares during the quarter. H&R Block accounts for 0.7% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of H&R Block worth $10,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&R Block by 394.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of H&R Block in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.95. 49,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,679,923. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.03 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.25.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

H&R Block ( NYSE:HRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.11. H&R Block had a net margin of 14.57% and a negative return on equity of 337.61%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 6th. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet lowered shares of H&R Block from a “b” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of H&R Block from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 18,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total value of $758,358.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 657,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,707,411.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail, and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice, and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

Featured Articles

