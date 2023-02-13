WINTON GROUP Ltd Purchases 130,474 Shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 379,027 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,474 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned about 0.34% of Veradigm worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Veradigm by 4.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,852,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,957,000 after purchasing an additional 584,339 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Veradigm by 3.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,448,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,174,000 after buying an additional 136,905 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veradigm by 72.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,480,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after buying an additional 1,044,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 10.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,422,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,027,000 after purchasing an additional 139,142 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Veradigm by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,323,414 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,803,000 after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Veradigm

In other Veradigm news, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of Veradigm stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $159,185.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,100,365.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Richard J. Poulton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $181,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 722,517 shares in the company, valued at $13,106,458.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tejal Vakharia sold 8,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total value of $159,185.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,365.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,776 shares of company stock worth $1,137,271 over the last ninety days. 2.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veradigm Stock Up 0.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of NASDAQ MDRX traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $17.55. 18,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. Veradigm Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.59 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.01.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MDRX. TheStreet upgraded Veradigm from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Veradigm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Argus upgraded Veradigm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Veradigm from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Veradigm from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.92.

Veradigm, Inc engages in the provision of clinical, financial, and operational results services. It operates through the Provider and Veradigm segments. The Provider segment includes the hospitals and health systems, ambulatory, CarePort, FollowMyHealth, EPSiTM, EISClassics, and 2bPrecise strategic business units.

