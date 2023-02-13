WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,756 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,135 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corteva by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

In related news, CEO Charles V. Magro acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,095 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,400.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $62.87. 267,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,543. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Corteva’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 38.22%.

Corteva, Inc is a global provider of seed and crop protection solutions focused on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment is engaged in the developing and supplying of advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

