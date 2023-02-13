WINTON GROUP Ltd Raises Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 442.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,650 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,304 shares during the quarter. The Hartford Financial Services Group makes up approximately 0.9% of WINTON GROUP Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.07% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $14,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 189,741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 32.4% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,649,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,947,000 after acquiring an additional 147,509 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 462,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,630,000 after buying an additional 156,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:HIG traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.57. The stock had a trading volume of 18,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,663,178. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.85 and its 200-day moving average is $70.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.32. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total transaction of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Amy Stepnowski sold 12,467 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $931,284.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,167 shares in the company, valued at $983,574.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 18,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $1,388,752.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,893 shares of company stock worth $3,148,011. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.