WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 56.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,427 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 30,443,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,398,000 after acquiring an additional 476,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,909,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,854,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126,188 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,346,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,614,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060,171 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,298,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,829,000 after purchasing an additional 228,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

NYSE PM traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.68. 93,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,034. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day moving average is $96.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company has a market capitalization of $159.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 127.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

