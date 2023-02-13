WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 189 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,042 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in NVR were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 250.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of NVR in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

In other news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,550.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,177 shares of company stock valued at $21,812,266. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVR stock traded up $57.75 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5,136.00. The stock had a trading volume of 241 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,432. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4,869.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4,462.45. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,576.01 and a 1-year high of $5,500.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $89.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 357.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. The Homebuilding segment offers single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings with many different home designs.

