WINTON GROUP Ltd Sells 242,748 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

WINTON GROUP Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 68,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 242,748 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 43.2% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.2% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.7% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of W. R. Berkley stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.57. The company had a trading volume of 33,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,308,754. W. R. Berkley Co. has a one year low of $56.95 and a one year high of $76.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.09. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.40.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.