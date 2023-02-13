WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, a growth of 270.4% from the January 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

DGRE stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,666. WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $28.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 919,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,633,000 after purchasing an additional 138,749 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,699,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 174.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 59,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 37,931 shares during the last quarter.

