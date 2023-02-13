Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in January

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wolters Kluwer Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $107.45 on Monday. Wolters Kluwer has a fifty-two week low of $87.92 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WTKWY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolters Kluwer from €130.00 ($139.78) to €124.00 ($133.33) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €113.00 ($121.51) to €108.00 ($116.13) in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wolters Kluwer from €126.00 ($135.48) to €129.00 ($138.71) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Wolters Kluwer from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.74.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer NV engages in the provision of information, software solutions, and services for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, finance, risk and compliance, and legal sectors. It operates through the following segments: Health; Tax and Accounting; Governance, Risk, and Compliance; and Legal and Regulatory.

