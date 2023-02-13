WOW-token (WOW) Price Reaches $0.0294 on Top Exchanges

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 13th. WOW-token has a total market cap of $293.95 million and approximately $17.68 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, WOW-token has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. One WOW-token token can now be bought for $0.0294 or 0.00000136 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.32 or 0.01353896 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00006305 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00015026 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000546 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00033935 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $354.36 or 0.01635614 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001206 BTC.

WOW-token (CRYPTO:WOW) is a token. It was first traded on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02939119 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $3.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the exchanges listed above.

