Wrapped Everscale Trading Down 3.1% This Week (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for about $0.0982 or 0.00000453 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a total market capitalization of $170.36 million and approximately $339,808.44 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale launched on May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,075,482,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,735,643,290 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,075,436,269 with 1,735,596,889 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.09824885 USD and is down -2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $140,006.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

