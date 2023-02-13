Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,615,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 3,795,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.9 days.
Xinyi Glass Price Performance
Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.97.
Xinyi Glass Company Profile
