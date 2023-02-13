Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,615,000 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the January 15th total of 3,795,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 104.9 days.

Xinyi Glass Price Performance

Shares of XYIGF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.80. Xinyi Glass has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $2.97.

Xinyi Glass Company Profile

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, construction, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

