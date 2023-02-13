Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Up 6.3%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating) shot up 6.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.89 and last traded at $36.56. 202,395 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 618,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on XMTR. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Xometry from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Xometry from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.44.

Xometry Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.39 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.30 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.73 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 21.58% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director Laurence Zuriff sold 6,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.43, for a total value of $254,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 835,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,441,184.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $858,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,845,755.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,737 shares of company stock valued at $4,349,673 over the last 90 days. 30.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xometry

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XMTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in Xometry by 832.3% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,113,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,210,000 after buying an additional 993,650 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Xometry in the first quarter valued at $32,504,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 136.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,138,000 after purchasing an additional 725,280 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

Featured Articles

